Northern Groups Condemn Increase In Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff

A coalition of northern groups on Friday rejected the recent increase in the ex-depot price of petrol and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

They are demanding the immediate and unconditional reversal of the new pump price to the initial N145 per litre and electricity tariff to N23, with the assurance of regularity and a higher quantity of supply.

The groups also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the blame game and face the responsibility of his office to offer good governance to the people who voted him to power.

They accused the President of being desperate to shift the blame for the poor economic situation in the country which they described as proof of failure to provide good leadership.

The spokesman for the Coalition of Northern Groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, made the position of the group known at a news conference in Kaduna State.

He said increasing the pump price of petrol at a time when nations were doing more to subsidise costs of essentials in line with citizens’ purchasing power, was highly insensitive, callous and an indication that the Federal Government has lost the courage to assume sole responsibility for the regulation and control of market forces at the detriment of ordinary citizens.

According to him, the present administration has been tolerated for too long by the Nigerian masses, even with its purported level of impunity in the dispatch of goods and services which have gravely endangered the peace, unity, and development of the country.

Suleiman stated that the group would not hesitate to mobilise Nigerians for a nationwide protest in the coming days, should the Federal Government fail to reverse the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

A statement, which was issued at the end of the briefing, read: