Akeredolu Flags-Off Re-Election Campaign In Akure

Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) stormed Akure, the Ondo state capital on Saturday as Rotimi Akeredolu kicked off his re-election campaign ahead of the November poll.

Some of the Governors present in Akure were Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state.

The party’s flag was presented to Akeredolu by acting National Chairman and Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party postponed the flag-off of its campaign for candidate Eyitayo Jegede till September 12; it was originally scheduled for today.

Instead, the PDP campaign team met in Ibadan to strengthen strategy for the November 10 election.

Candidate Eyitayo Jegede, after the meeting, said the APC stood no chance.

“The people of Ondo state have now seen the negative effects of APC administration,” he said.

“If they are sure of their position, then they should not have threatened violence, they shouldn’t have said they are relying on federal might, which is what they have been saying all along.

“The masses are with us and they should not impose any violence on the state; let’s have a free and fair election, any day, any time APC will go down.”

The National Organising and Mobilising Secretary of the PDP, Sen. Austin Akobundu, also said the PDP will not take anything for granted in its quest to reclaim Ondo state.