Nigeria Records 162 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 162 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

According to the health agency, Nigeria has, till date, recorded 54,905 cases of the virus, with 42,922 cases discharged and 1,054 deaths in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 162 cases reported on Saturday were from 15 states, led by Lagos with 53 and followed by Gombe with 21 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1)

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 875,703 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 26,671,700 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 17,496,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 5,693 new deaths and 305,583 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,089, followed by the United States with 998 and Brazil with 888.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 187,777 deaths from 6,202,053 cases. At least 2,283,454 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 125,502 deaths from 4,091,801 cases, India with 69,561 deaths from 4,023,179 cases, Mexico with 66,851 deaths from 623,090 cases, and Britain with 41,537 deaths from 342,351 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 90 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 85, Spain 63, the United Kingdom 61, and Chile 60.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,112 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,284 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 287,711 deaths from 7,704,484 cases, Europe 217,802 deaths from 4,143,485 infections, and the United States and Canada 196,957 deaths from 6,332,878 cases.

Asia reported 103,913 deaths from 5,619,770 cases, the Middle East 37,660 deaths from 1,555,795 cases, Africa 30,865 deaths from 1,285,491 cases, and Oceania 795 deaths from 29,799 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.