PHOTOS: APC Governors, Others Storm Ondo For Akeredolu’s Re-Election Campaign

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State were filled with energy and excitement on Saturday as they welcomed party leaders from various parts of the country.

This comes ahead of the flag off of the party’s campaign for the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election for another term in office.

APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, and Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, were among party leaders in Ondo to canvass support for Akeredolu.

Also in attendance included Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Babagana Zulum (Borno), among others.

Meanwhile, the National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and one of the founding fathers of the party chieftain, Bisi Akande, were also in Ondo, but were not present at the venue of the campaign.

According to a Facebook post by Governor Akeredolu, Tinubu was in the state to commission the new headquarters of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service in Akure.

The flag-off of Governor Akeredolu’s re-election campaign held in Akure, the state capital a day after he got the endorsement of the President to represent the APC in the poll.

President Muhammadu Buhari who presented the party’s flag to the governor on Friday in Abuja was confident that the APC would with the election fairly.

He had, however, urged members of the ruling party to work diligently and ensure fairness in electoral processes.

