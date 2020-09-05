Police Declare Lawyer Wanted In Ebonyi For Attempted Murder

The Ebonyi State Police Command has declared a lawyer wanted for conspiracy and attempted murder.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Philip Maku disclosed this to pressmen while parading 23 suspects arrested for different crimes at the Command Headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Police boss stated that one Barrister Kennedy Agbai, who is now at large, hired heavily armed men numbering about thirty from Amahiba in Isiukwuato Local government area of Abia state to storm Ndi Iheme village in Ishiagu Autonomous Community in Ivo Local government area of the state to destroy houses and properties worth millions of naira.

He stated that preliminary investigations revealed that there is an outstanding age-long land dispute between Ndi Obasi and Ndi Iheme villages, which the case in court judgement was given in favour of Ndi Obasi, which prompted Ndi Iheme to appeal the judgement.

While the case is still in court, Barrister Kennedy Agbai took laws into his and hired men in disguise to renovate his buildings and paid them N4,000 each to carry out the act.

Meanwhile, efforts are in top gear to arrest the said Bar. Kennedy Agbai who fled the scene immediately after the incident.

However, a group of suspected armed robbers who specialise in raiding supermarkets, POS centres and churches were arrested and paraded.

CP Maku noted that the effect of the community policing helped in the successful operations carried out, stressing that they are fully in partnership with the public as they have mapped out plans to ensure the safety of lives and properties in these ember months.

Items recovered are 3 locally made single barrels guns, one double barrel gun, five live cartridges and two expanded, two machetes, one torchlight, four sledgehammers, one wooden harmer, one digger, a box of snuff and a Tecno phone.