2014 W/Cup Top Scorer James Rodriguez Joins Everton, Reunites With Ancelotti

Everton completed the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on Monday, reuniting the Colombian playmaker with manager Carlo Ancelotti for the third time.

The Premier League club are reported to have paid £22 million ($29 million) for the 29-year-old, who was top scorer at the 2014 World Cup.

A new stage for a new challenge in my career. Happy, eager to start and full of ambition, dedication and commitment. Una nueva etapa y un nuevo desafío en mi carrera. Feliz, con muchas ganas de empezar, lleno de ilusión y compromiso.@Everton 💙 pic.twitter.com/JmPYoTP4u8 — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) September 7, 2020

AFP