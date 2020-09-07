Advertisement

2014 W/Cup Top Scorer James Rodriguez Joins Everton, Reunites With Ancelotti

Updated September 7, 2020
James Rodríguez was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. [email protected] Rodríguez.

 

 

Everton completed the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on Monday, reuniting the Colombian playmaker with manager Carlo Ancelotti for the third time.

The Premier League club are reported to have paid £22 million ($29 million) for the 29-year-old, who was top scorer at the 2014 World Cup.

 

