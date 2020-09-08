Edo 2020: PDP Urges Security Agencies To Invite Hosa Okunbo

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has called on the police, the Department for State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other relevant security agencies in the country, to invite Benin billionaire, Captain Hosa Okunbo to unveil the identities of “his 3000 Niger Delta militants, who are ready to overrun Edo State on his prompting”.

According to the governor’s aide, “Okunbo, who is the sponsor of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, threatened in a widely published newspaper interview he granted journalists in Abuja, that if his 3000 militants in the Niger Delta region get the nod from him, they would overrun Benin City.”

Osagie added that Okunbo’s subtle threat leaves a lot of gaps that need to be filled by security agencies. “He said he has 3000 youths he is partnering within the Niger Delta region,” Mr Crusoe stated.

Edo Election: Emulate Ex-President Jonathan, Oba Of Benin Tells PDP, APC Leaders

Edo Election: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Embrace As Oba Of Benin Calls For Peace

Edo Election: We Will Bury Oshiomhole Politically, Says Obaseki

Edo Election: PDP Completes Wards Campaign, Thanks Supporters For Their Patience

He queried: “What kind of partnership does he have with these militants? How did he become their Commander-In-Chief? Why is it that we are only at peace in Benin City simply because he has decided to be merciful by not giving the go-ahead to them to invade Edo? Is overrunning a state like Edo part of their job description in the so-called partnership he has with these militants? How sure are we that he will not change his mind on or before the election and order his thugs to come into Benin and do the damage?”

Obaseki’s aide maintained that these and more questions should agitate the minds of our security officials and all well-meaning Edo people.

He was of the opinion that the security agencies need to establish the identities of these militants and the nature of the partnership between them and Okunbo, as the Edo gubernatorial poll gets underway.