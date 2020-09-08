Wanted Militia Leader Gana Killed, Says Military

The Commander of the Four Special Forces command, Doma local government area, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama on Tuesday confirmed to Channels Television via telephone the killing of Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana.

Gadzama revealed Gana was killed this evening in a firefight with military personnel.

In 2017, the Nigerian police declared Gana wanted after he was alleged to have killed “several innocent persons”.

The Benue State Government, at the time, placed a N10 million naira bounty on him.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television in 2016, Gana had denied any involvement in the killing of Mr. Denen Igbana, a security aide to Governor Samuel Ortom.

Details to follow soon . . .