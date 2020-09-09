Advertisement

FCT Tops Daily COVID-19 Cases With 40 Infections

Channels Television  
Updated September 9, 2020

 

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has topped the list of daily COVID-19 fresh cases with 40 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

Following the 176 fresh cases released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night, the total confirmed cases has risen to 55,632.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, the health agency said Lagos came second with 34 cases followed by Plateau with 26 cases.

Other states include Enugu – 14, Delta and Ogun – 12, Ondo – 9, Oyo – 8, Ekiti – 6, Ebonyi – 4, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kwara and Rivers – 2, Edo, Osun and Bauchi – 1.

On a positive note, the country has been able to manage 43,610 people who have recovered from the virus just as 1,070 people have unfortunately died from the disease.

 

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,4563,01515,237204
FCT5,3753,6691,63769
Oyo3,2091,2101,96138
Plateau2,9541,0451,87930
Edo2,603992,404100
Kaduna2,214832,09932
Rivers2,195492,08759
Delta1,7801161,61648
Kano1,728701,60454
Ogun1,715401,64827
Ondo1,575571,48533
Enugu1,198891,08821
Ebonyi1,0341898630
Kwara98917079425
Katsina81933845724
Abia816967128
Osun8033075617
Gombe7468064323
Borno741270336
Bauchi6711164614
Imo53731421112
Benue460504019
Nasarawa44313329812
Bayelsa391536521
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti299402545
Akwa Ibom283282478
Niger2441621612
Adamawa2303518015
Anambra2262618119
Sokoto159014217
Kebbi931848
Taraba9112736
Cross River832738
Zamfara780735
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

 

COVID-19 Global Deaths

The global toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 900,000 deaths since it first appeared in China late last year, according to an AFP tally late Wednesday.

A total of 900,052 Covid-19 deaths have been registered worldwide, from 27,711,866 declared cases of the virus.

Latin American and the Caribbean are the worst-hit region, accounting for 300,340 deaths, followed by Europe with 219,616 fatalities, according to the AFP tally based on official statistics.

 

 



More on Coronavirus

Trump Admitted Playing Down Coronavirus Danger – Report

Pope Francis Wears A Face Mask For The First Time In Public

EU Reserves 200 Million More COVID-19 Vaccines

Mexico Warns Setback In Tests Could Delay COVID-19 Vaccine

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV