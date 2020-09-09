FCT Tops Daily COVID-19 Cases With 40 Infections

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has topped the list of daily COVID-19 fresh cases with 40 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

Following the 176 fresh cases released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night, the total confirmed cases has risen to 55,632.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, the health agency said Lagos came second with 34 cases followed by Plateau with 26 cases.

Other states include Enugu – 14, Delta and Ogun – 12, Ondo – 9, Oyo – 8, Ekiti – 6, Ebonyi – 4, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kwara and Rivers – 2, Edo, Osun and Bauchi – 1.

On a positive note, the country has been able to manage 43,610 people who have recovered from the virus just as 1,070 people have unfortunately died from the disease.

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,456 3,015 15,237 204 FCT 5,375 3,669 1,637 69 Oyo 3,209 1,210 1,961 38 Plateau 2,954 1,045 1,879 30 Edo 2,603 99 2,404 100 Kaduna 2,214 83 2,099 32 Rivers 2,195 49 2,087 59 Delta 1,780 116 1,616 48 Kano 1,728 70 1,604 54 Ogun 1,715 40 1,648 27 Ondo 1,575 57 1,485 33 Enugu 1,198 89 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,034 18 986 30 Kwara 989 170 794 25 Katsina 819 338 457 24 Abia 816 96 712 8 Osun 803 30 756 17 Gombe 746 80 643 23 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 671 11 646 14 Imo 537 314 211 12 Benue 460 50 401 9 Nasarawa 443 133 298 12 Bayelsa 391 5 365 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 299 40 254 5 Akwa Ibom 283 28 247 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Adamawa 230 35 180 15 Anambra 226 26 181 19 Sokoto 159 0 142 17 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Taraba 91 12 73 6 Cross River 83 2 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

COVID-19 Global Deaths

The global toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 900,000 deaths since it first appeared in China late last year, according to an AFP tally late Wednesday.

A total of 900,052 Covid-19 deaths have been registered worldwide, from 27,711,866 declared cases of the virus.

Latin American and the Caribbean are the worst-hit region, accounting for 300,340 deaths, followed by Europe with 219,616 fatalities, according to the AFP tally based on official statistics.