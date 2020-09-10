Gunmen Attack Abuja Community, Police Rescue Kidnap Victims

Gunmen on Thursday attacked residents of Tungan Maje village, a community bordering the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State.

The hoodlums according to reports stormed the village shooting sporadically in the air and kidnapped some residents.

The FCT Police in reaction said they however responded to the attack promptly and engaged in a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums.

Five of the kidnapped victims were rescued by the police.

“The Command wishes to inform the public that when it received a distress call on the kidnap of some persons on 10th September 2020 at about 0130hrs in Tungan Maje, a village bordering FCT and Niger state, a joint team of Police operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Rapid Response Squad and Zuba Police Division responded swiftly to the occasion.

“During a fierce gun confrontation with the heavily armed hoodlums, the Police team successfully rescued five of the kidnapped victims,” Abuja police spokesperson, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said.

The Command, therefore, reassured members of the public of its commitment to deploy proactive crime-fighting measures to ensure the security of lives and property in the nation’s capital.