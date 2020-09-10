No Negotiations With P&ID, Says Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) says the Federal Government of Nigeria is not considering any possibility of negotiations with P&ID.

“There will be no negotiation or talk of settlement with P&ID or any related party by or on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Justice Malami said in a statement on Thursday signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

According to him, “The recent judgment of the English Commercial Court confirmed our view that P&ID and its cohorts are fraudsters who have exploited our country. They will not benefit from their corrupt behaviour.

“This is a classic case with overwhelming fraudulent and corrupt undertones. The Federal Government of Nigeria is not considering any possibility of negotiations with P&ID.

“It has not only fallen within the tall order exception but lacks any legitimate foundation.

“We will not and cannot negotiate arbitral awards where the basis and foundation rely on fraud, corruption, breach of processes and procedures”, he added.

The AGF further noted that the Federal Government remains wholly committed to fighting this case to overturn the exorbitant award without paying a single naira of public money to these fraudsters.