DIG, AIG, Eight CPs Deployed For Edo Election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has deployed top police officers for the Edo State governorship election on September 19.

Those deployed include the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Adeleye Olusola Oyabade; an Assistant Inspector General of police, Karma Hosea Hassan, and eight other commissioners of police.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

Oyebade, who will be assisted by Hassan, will superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the State.

“Other senior Police Officers similarly involved (in election monitoring and evaluation) include: CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani and CP Buba Sanusi. CP Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other special strike forces.

“The other four (4) CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the State.

“They are: CP Omololu .S. Bishi and CP Abutu Yaro Edo North senatorial district, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu Edo Central Senatorial District and CP Olokade T. Olawale, Edo South Senatorial District,” the statement partly read.