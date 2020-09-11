Edo Election: If Elected, Nobody Will Have To Leave Edo State For Treatment – AMP Candidate

The candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in the Edo State governorship elections, Igbineweka Osamuede, has promised to revamp the healthcare system in the state if he is elected governor.

At a governorship debate hosted by Channels Television in Edo State on Friday, Osamuede said under his administration, he would ensure that residents don’t have to leave the state for their healthcare needs.

“With my government, the problems in healthcare will be a thing of the past. I don’t think anybody will leave Edo State to go outside the country for any treatment,” he said.

Speaking further, Osamuede said he will look into the establishment of technical schools, grant loans for small scale businesses and explore the cultural heritage of the Edo people.

However, to deliver those projects, the AMP candidate said the state needs to generate more money.

According to him, the previous governments have borrowed so much money, now leaving the state in debt.

“Edo State is owing a lot of money right now because the government has been borrowing. The past administration and this present one have borrowed a lot and what they have been using it for is just infrastructure and in my own time, if I come in, with a very good understanding of the House of Assembly members, we can raise funds outside the country. We are only going into the trading platforms and we will generate funds from there,” he said.

“Also, allocation is coming from the Federal Government, when it comes, we can be able to invest in all the projects we are taking about.

“One of them will be technical schools for each of the three geopolitical zones. We can build it and educate these youths.

“Secondly, cultural heritage; Edo state has a whole lot of cultural heritage. We have a whole lot of stories to tell and we can go into this industry.

“We will invest in small scale businesses by granting loans”.