Edo Election: YPP Candidate Promises To Employ 1,800 People Within Three Months

The candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the Edo Governorship election, Jones Osagiobare says he will employ 1,800 people within three months if elected leader of the South-South State.

Osagiobare’s comment came as a response to a question about his plans to tackle unemployment in Edo State.

“When the YPP is voted into government, for the first three months, we shall give jobs to 1,800 people,” Osagiobare disclosed on Friday during the Edo State Governorship election debate series organised by Channels Television.

“From every local government, we will select able-bodied people; 100, to form the security outfit of this state.”

The YPP candidate explained that those who will be employed will be absorbed into the local vigilante groups in existence across the state.

He equally gave an insight into how the said persons will be recruited and disclosed that 100 persons will be employed from each of the eighteen local governments in the state and will be trained by the Police.

“We will pay them from security votes that is given to the government on a monthly basis,” the 52-year-old businessman added.

To further manage the activities of vigilante groups, Mr Osagiobare said he will set up the Edo State Security Management Agency if elected as governor.

“I will, immediately within the first 30 days, set up the Edo State Security Management Agency,” Osagiobare who hails from Ikpoba Okha said.

“This agency will be responsible for the activities of vigilantes within the state under one platform.”

‘What It Is Supposed To Be’

The planned agency, he said, will also check criminality, thuggery and curb all forms of violence “and indiscipline and return the state to where it belongs,” adding that the “agency will be responsible for the payment of salaries for the vigilantes. ”

According to him, tackling insecurity is important because no state can attract investors when it is not safe.