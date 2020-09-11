Edo Poll: I Will Bring ‘Change’ To The Education Sector If Elected, Says ADP Flag-Bearer

The candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Oboi Emmanuel is promising to bring “change” to the education sector if elected as the governor of Edo State.

Oboi said this on Friday during the Edo State Governorship election debate series organised by Channels Television.

“When the electorate decides to vote for the ADP come September 11th, we would bring change to the educational sector,” the 36-year-old explained.

“We are going to revamp the educational sector.”

The ADP candidate claimed that many “government schools do not have labs. I can tell you that if you go to government schools, you would see bushes and grasses everywhere.”

He equally lamented that the educational legacy of the immediate past government of Adams Oshiomhole has been abandoned and decried the dearth of infrastructure in public schools in the south-south state.

“The red roof revolution by the previous government is decaying,” the youngest candidate in the election noted even as he questioned “the importance of building structures without intellectual structures?”

To create employment for the teeming masses, Oboi disclosed that he will partner with the private sector and revamp agriculture in the state.

He accused politicians in the state of not being sincere to the people over the years, vowing to correct that if he becomes the governor.

“Let me tell you the truth, the government have not been sincere,” he claimed, disclosing that he will also eradicate erosion in Edo.

“I came out because of what is happening in Edo State and to bring my transformation agenda that will eradicate erosion.”

The Edo Governorship election will take place on September 19th, 2020.