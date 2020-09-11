Edo Poll: My Government Will Not Borrow Money, Says NNPP Candidate

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the upcoming Edo governorship election, Tracy Agol on Friday said her administration will not borrow money.

Agol revealed this during an election debate organised by Channels Television.

“Edo state is blessed and very rich,” she said. “What we need to do is to look inward. There are natural resources that are yet unharnessed; why are we not going to look that way.

“We have coconut farming and with all its by-products, we can harness them for exports. Those are ways to generate funds. We don’t need money from outside this country. There is money in this country and there is money in this state.

“My government, the government of NNPP, the government of Ambassador Ebunoluwa Tracy Agor will not borrow money. We will look inward on how to promote Edo people.”

Agol, the only female candidate among the five who debated on Friday, also said she will create a joint task force to secure the state.

She said her administration will ensure the task force work round the clock to curb crime.

“And for those of our youths that are involved in different vices here and there, we are going to make sure that we will rehabilitate them when they are apprehended,” she said. “Some of them need to see the psychiatrist.”