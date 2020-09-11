Eight Feared Killed In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attacks

Barely two days after religious leaders convened a peace summit to find a lasting solution to the conflicts in southern Kaduna, gunmen have killed several people in fresh attacks, resulting in renewed tensions between the Atyap natives and their Fulani neighbours.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the latest incidents, but the spokesman of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, Luka Biniyat, said eight people were killed by suspected Fulani militia in Zango Kataf and Kaura Local Government Areas.

On his part, the leader of Fulani Community, Dr Ahmed Yandeh said four Fulani people were killed by gunmen suspected to be Atyap militias between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

According to Yandeh, a young Fulani boy was among those killed at Zaman Dabo, a border community between Zango Kataf and Kauru local government areas, while three others were killed and two injured at Gora Gan.

He explained that the incident happened when they were attending a peace summit in Kafanchan as part of efforts to stop the killings and ensure lasting peace returns to the region.

The Fulani leader, however, said security operatives have arrested some people in connection with the attacks, even as he calls on his people not to engage in any form of reprisals.