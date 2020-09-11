Forex Ban: Buhari’s Directive To CBN Born Out Of Patriotism – Garba Shehu

Mr Garba Shehu has said that the move by President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the giving of foreign exchange for food and fertilizer imports, is an action borne out of patriotism.

The presidential spokesman who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said the President’s motive stems purely from devotion in the best interest of the country.

“Nigerians must give consideration for the fact that the President’s directive to the CBN is driven by nothing other than a patriotic motive,” the senior special assistant to the president stated.

READ ALSO: ‘Not A Kobo’: Buhari Orders CBN Not To Give FOREX For Food, Fertilizer Imports

In his quest to boost agriculture in the country, President Buhari’s on Thursday directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to give foreign exchange for food and fertilizer imports, a move which some have frowned at, arguing that the CBN’s policies should not be imposed by a political authority.

Addressing those who hold the view that Buhari’s directive is overreaching, Mr Shehu said, “I am not sure there is anywhere in the world that the Central Bank is So independent that it will operate as foreign ownership”.