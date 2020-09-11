Guber Poll: I Will Make Edo The Dubai Of Nigeria – ZLP’s Akhalame

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship candidate in Edo State, Bishop Akhalame, has bemoaned the bane of what he describes as bad leadership in the state.

Akhalame said if elected as the governor of the state come September 19, he will turn around the economic fortunes of the state thus making it the Dubai of Nigeria.

He disclosed this on Friday during a governorship debate in Benin City, the state capital.

“As I am offering myself to the good people of this state, the problem of bad leadership in the state is solved already because I have all it takes to drive the economy of this state and make it the Dubai of Nigeria,” he said.

The 40-year-old Akhalama, an accountant by training, said the people of the state need a governor who is knowledgeable, compassionate, and accountable.

He claims to possess all it takes to take the state to greater heights, adding that his administration will address the unemployment of youths.

When asked how his party intends tackling the unemployment scourge that makes the state lead in the south-south region, Akhalame said the ZLP has the solution to the menace.

“That is why the Zenith Labour Party and Bishop Akhalame is the solution. You cannot be a good governor if you don’t have the database of your people.”

“The first thing I will do to curb the issue of unemployment is to create a database for my people. I want to know my people because I am not going to be a governor for myself,” he said.

Speaking further, the governorship hopeful said his administration will revive the dead industries in the state in order to keep the people gainfully employed.

In addition, he promised to establish Edo bakery in the three senatorial districts of the state, adding that bread is the food of the common man.

According to him, agriculture can fix unemployment in the state and also feed the people, pledging to engage the youth in agricultural activities by providing them with fertile land.