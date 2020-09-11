Nigeria Records 188 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nigeria on Friday recorded 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, only one death was reported.

Till date, the country has confirmed 56,017 cases of the virus; 43,998 cases have however been discharged with 1,076 deaths.

The 188 new cases reported on Friday were from 19 states with Lagos (47) leading the pack.

The other 18 states include Enugu (25), Plateau (21), FCT (14), Abia (11), Delta (10), Bauchi (8), Ondo (8), Kaduna (8), Ogun (6), Imo (5), Benue (4), Katsina (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (2), and Yobe (2).

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 910,300 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 28,221,090 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 18,803,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 5,862 new deaths and 302,322 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,209 new deaths, followed by United States with 1,000 and Brazil with 983.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 191,802 deaths from 6,397,547 cases. At least 2,403,511 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 129,522 deaths from 4,238,446 cases, India with 76,271 deaths from 4,562,414 cases, Mexico with 69,649 deaths from 652,364 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,608 deaths from 358,138 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 92 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 86, Spain 64, Chile 62, and Bolivia 62.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,168 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,377 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 305,083 deaths from 8,071,049 cases, Europe 220,323 deaths from 4,385,463 infections, and the United States and Canada 201,001 deaths from 6,532,200 cases.

Asia has reported 111,612 deaths from 6,228,252 cases, the Middle East 39,316 deaths from 1,641,250 cases, Africa 32,115 deaths from 1,332,519 cases, and Oceania 850 deaths from 30,362 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.