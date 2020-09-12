MKO Abiola’s Children Sue Police For Wrongful Arrest

Two children of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, are suing the Lagos State Police Command to the tune of N100 million over their arrest and detention in connection with a robbery incident at their family House.

The two sons Kassim and Aliyu Abiola, approached the Ikeja Judicial Division of the Lagos State High Court of Lagos State for the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

In the suit filed on their behalf by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria Mike Ozekhome on Saturday, they alleged that their stepmother, Adebisi Abiola, is responsible for their arrest, having accused them of involvement in the robbery.

Read Also: Nigerian Army Will Be Ruthless With Bandits, Cattle Rustlers, Others – Buratai

Ozekhome, however, asked the court to order the release of Kassim and Aliyu, noting that their arrest was a violation of their fundamental human rights.

The judge, thereafter, directed that the Commissioner of Police be put on notice about the suit, and adjourned the matter to October 15, 2020.