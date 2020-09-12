One Crushed To Death, Two Injured In Ondo Road Accident

One person has been crushed to death, while two others sustained injuries in a road traffic crash that occurred in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State.

The crash which happened at about 6:45 on Saturday involved a wine colour Toyota Primera with registration number Ang35bv, and a red Bajaj boxer motorcycle with no registration number.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Ondo State Sector Command, Omotola Ogunbanwo, the crash was caused by break failure and loss of control by the driver of the toyota vehicle.

Ogunbanwo said that the accident victims have been taken to the General Hospital in Ikare-Akoko for treatment, while the remains of the dead have been deposited at the morgue in the hospital.

This comes about two weeks ago when a similar road traffic crash happened in the area of the state.

On September 7, three commuters were killed and 14 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the fatal crash that occurred along the Owo/Ikare-Akoko area of the state.

The accident was said to have been caused by the driver of a Blue DAF Trailer with no registration number, which had a brake failure and crushed two other vehicles.

FRSC Spokesperson advised motorists to avoid over-speeding and dangerous driving.

She also urged them to avoid night journey, obey traffic rules, and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip.