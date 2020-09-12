Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Accord

The Palestinian Authority and Islamist movement Hamas both condemned Friday’s Israeli-Bahraini normalisation deal as another “stab in the back” by an Arab state and act of “aggression” against their people.

The agreement was “a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people,” like the UAE-Israel deal announced last month, Ahmad Majdalani, social affairs minister in the West Bank-based PA, told AFP.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said it was an “aggression” that dealt “serious prejudice” to the Palestinian cause.