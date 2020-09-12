Advertisement

Viral Video: LASTMA To Investigate Officer Over Fight With Passenger

Channels Television  
Updated September 12, 2020

 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has summoned a female officer over an altercation she had with a passenger in a vehicle.

The officer was seen in a viral video, fighting with the passenger in the vehicle, as passersby tried to separate them.

 

 

According to the agency, the incident occurred at Ikeja on Friday and the officer acted out of line regardless of the circumstances.

She is, therefore, expected at its headquarters on Monday for investigation and disciplinary action.

“This video was forwarded to the management and the officer has been invited for investigation and disciplinary action for misrepresenting the agency. The incident occurred at Aromire junction off Awolowo Way, Ikeja yesterday, Friday, 11th September.

“She is considered to have overreacted, regardless of the circumstances. She is expected at the headquarters on Monday, 14th September,” LASTMA said.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have called out the agency, saying that many of its officers need to undergo a proper re-orientation as such incidents have become a regular occurrence.

 



