Viral Video: LASTMA To Investigate Officer Over Fight With Passenger

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has summoned a female officer over an altercation she had with a passenger in a vehicle.

The officer was seen in a viral video, fighting with the passenger in the vehicle, as passersby tried to separate them.

“@pibrahym: @Gidi_Traffic can someone explain what the officers is trying to achieve?

Lastma needs to reorientate 90% of the thugs wearing that uniform all they do is extort and do illegal arrest..soon you will be like NPF pic.twitter.com/I3Byp64Ga4 — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) September 12, 2020

According to the agency, the incident occurred at Ikeja on Friday and the officer acted out of line regardless of the circumstances.

She is, therefore, expected at its headquarters on Monday for investigation and disciplinary action.

“This video was forwarded to the management and the officer has been invited for investigation and disciplinary action for misrepresenting the agency. The incident occurred at Aromire junction off Awolowo Way, Ikeja yesterday, Friday, 11th September.

“She is considered to have overreacted, regardless of the circumstances. She is expected at the headquarters on Monday, 14th September,” LASTMA said.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have called out the agency, saying that many of its officers need to undergo a proper re-orientation as such incidents have become a regular occurrence.

I’ll continue to stress this, most Lastma officials really need to undergo both phycological and mental evaluations before getting the job. They are even worse than the NPF and top the charts on the Lagos extortion and illegalities table, but again who am I and what do I know. — Daniel Chukwumah (@DanielChukwumah) September 12, 2020