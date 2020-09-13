Fuel Hike: Police Warn NANS Over Planned Protest In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has warned members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the planned protest against the increased price of electricity and petrol.

In a press statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the protest is billed for Monday, September 14, 2020.

“The police is in receipt of reliable intelligence that some students are bent on disturbing the public peace in parts of Ogun state, starting from Monday 14th September 2020,” he said.

DSP Oyeyemi warned those who are being linked to the planned protest to have a rethink of their plan.

“In the course of identifying the persons involved and warn them against the planned action, a group of individuals who claim to be NANS executives South- West Zone D, led by one Kappo Samuel Olawale, in a letter addressed to the Command, has given the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to reverse the recent hike in fuel prices and electricity tariffs, threatening to unleash mayhem in Ogun state after the expiration of the ultimatum on Sunday 13th September 2020.”

According to the command’s spokesperson, the students also plan to block the Lagos/Ibadan and the Benin/ Ore expressway.

“It is part of their violent plans to block all major highways, including the Lagos-Ibadan and Lagos-Benin expressway, recruit miscreants, street urchins, hoodlums, expelled, suspended and perpetual students over-running their courses at tertiary institutions in Ogun State and other states from the South-West, to swell their ranks and ensure their desired objective of spreading violence in the State beginning from Monday 14th September is achieved”

He said any form of protest against the hike in prices as announced by the Federal Government is not welcomed and would be resisted.

“The decision by any group of students to embark on protest over a recent increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs is unwarranted and therefore unacceptable to the Ogun State Police Command.

“No group will be allowed to hold the entire good people of Ogun state in perpetual fear of violence and harm to their persons and properties. Olawale and his group are hereby advised in their own interest to drop their plan to block any highway in the state, thereby causing confusion, disturbances, and public apprehension. ”

The PRO noted that officers will be on standby to arrest any individual or group that tries to put fear in the heart of the residents.

“The law is not on their side on this Officers and men of the command have consequently be put on red alert in view of this unwarranted threat. Members of the public are advised to call the bluff of the group and go about their lawful businesses without fear of harm or molestation by any person, including Olawale and his cohorts.

“Motorists and all road users alike have however been reminded of their rights to freedom of movement and self-defence of their persons and properties against molestation and violence by any persons acting under any guise, including miscreants and hoodlums”.

He further added that the police in conjunction with other security agencies have resolved, and have the capacity, to deal with such elements in the most decisive manner just as he admonished and guardians to call their wards to order.