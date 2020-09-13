Gunmen Kidnap 17 Family Members, Four Others In Kaduna

No fewer than 21 people including 17 family members have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The victims were abducted between Friday and Saturday morning at the Udawa community in Chikun LGA.

When contacted for confirmation, the Kaduna State Police command through the Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige said that they are not aware of the incident as none of such has been brought to their notice.

However, a community leader told channels television that the gunmen first stormed the area in large numbers on Friday and started shooting sporadically, and in the process, injured several people.

He said that while four others were kidnapped on Friday, while 17 members of the same family were abducted on Saturday morning while they were going to their farm.

The community leader also disclosed that four other people who escaped during the operation were rushed to the hospital for treatment as a result of the injuries they sustained while trying to escape from the kidnappers.