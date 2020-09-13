JOHESU Declares Nationwide Strike

The Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) has asked its members to withdraw their services and embark on a nationwide strike starting from midnight on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

This decision was reached after the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union held a meeting on Saturday.

The Union in a statement on Sunday said it gave the Federal Government one week to address all lingering issues and nothing concrete had been achieved.

The health workers are asking the Federal Government to address the failures and decaying infrastructure in the health sector and pay the shortfall in COVID-19 hazard allowances for their members.

The Union is also seeking the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, implementation of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria consent judgment and other court judgments, and pay all outstanding salary arrears.

Read Full Statement Below:

RE: NOTICE OF 15-DAY ULTIMATUM/OUTCOME OF JOHESU

EXPANDED NEC MEETING

You would recall that at the end of the meeting held in your office on

Thursday, 10″ September 2020, JOHESU demanded that the outcome of the meeting between JOHESU and the Federal Government be reported back to our expanded NEC meeting and give feedback to the Federal government within 48 hours.

In light of the above, the meeting of our expanded NEC was held today, Saturday, 12″ September 2020. And at the end of the meeting, which was held both physically and virtually, it was unanimously agreed that since nothing concrete was achieved at the said meeting with the Federal Government, that the strike notice is still germane and alive.

Therefore, the 15-day ultimatum still subsists and with effect from midnight of Sunday, 13th September 2020, our members shall withdraw their services due to the Federal Government’s inability to meet their demands.

Kindly accept the assurances of our high esteem.

