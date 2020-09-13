Advertisement
JOHESU Declares Nationwide Strike
The Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) has asked its members to withdraw their services and embark on a nationwide strike starting from midnight on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
This decision was reached after the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union held a meeting on Saturday.
The Union in a statement on Sunday said it gave the Federal Government one week to address all lingering issues and nothing concrete had been achieved.
The health workers are asking the Federal Government to address the failures and decaying infrastructure in the health sector and pay the shortfall in COVID-19 hazard allowances for their members.
The Union is also seeking the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, implementation of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria consent judgment and other court judgments, and pay all outstanding salary arrears.
Read Full Statement Below:
JOINT HEALTH SECTOR UNIONS &
ASSEMBLY OF HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS
Ayuba Wabba House, Plot 803, Cadastral Zone, Bo2 Durumi District, Area 1 Garkl-Abuja
Email:[email protected] Tel: 08034029560, 08033556014
HO/JOHESU/ADM/FMoH/VOL.I/58
12h September 2020
The Honourable Minister
Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment
Federal Secretariat Complex
Abuja
Dear Sir,
RE: NOTICE OF 15-DAY ULTIMATUM/OUTCOME OF JOHESU
EXPANDED NEC MEETING
You would recall that at the end of the meeting held in your office on
Thursday, 10″ September 2020, JOHESU demanded that the outcome of the meeting between JOHESU and the Federal Government be reported back to our expanded NEC meeting and give feedback to the Federal government within 48 hours.
In light of the above, the meeting of our expanded NEC was held today, Saturday, 12″ September 2020. And at the end of the meeting, which was held both physically and virtually, it was unanimously agreed that since nothing concrete was achieved at the said meeting with the Federal Government, that the strike notice is still germane and alive.
Therefore, the 15-day ultimatum still subsists and with effect from midnight of Sunday, 13th September 2020, our members shall withdraw their services due to the Federal Government’s inability to meet their demands.
Kindly accept the assurances of our high esteem.
Signed:
Com. Biobelemoye Joy Josiah,
President
Medical & Health Workers’
Union of Nigeria (MHWUN)
Com. (Dr.) Silas 6. Adamu
Secretary-General
Medical & Health Workers’
Union of Nigeria (MHWUN)
Com. A. A. Adenij mn
President,
National Association of Nigeria
Nurses and Midwives (NANNM)
Com A. A. Shettima
General Secretary
National Association of Nigeria
Nurses and Midwives (NANNM)
Com. (Dr)A. B. Akintola
President,
Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes
And Associated Institutions (55AUTHRIAI)
Com. (Dr.) Ezekiel Popoola
General 5ecretary
Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes
And Associated Institutions (5SAUTHRIAI)
Com. Martin Egbanubi
General Secretary
Nigerian Union of Allied
Health Professionals (NUAHI
Com. (Dr.) 0.. Ogbonna
President
Nigerian Union of Alied
Health Professionals NUAtP)
Com. Hassan Makolo
National President,
Non-Academic Staff Union of
Educational & Associated
Institutions (NASU)
Com. P. A. Adeyem
General Secretary
Non-Academic Staff Union of
Educational & Associated
Institutions (NASU)