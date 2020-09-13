Nigeria Records 160 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 160 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total infections in the country to 56,177.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Saturday.

The new cases were recorded in 13 states with the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau states recording 39 new infections each, the highest figures.

Lagos followed with 30 new cases, Kaduna with 23, Katsina with seven, Rivers and Oyo with six each, Yobe and Benue with three each, Bayelsa, Abia, Edo and Ekiti with one each.’

The NCDC also noted that 44,088 patients have recovered and been discharged, while 1,078 persons have died.’

Although the number of new cases appears to be reducing by the day and activities in the country are gradually returning to normal, the government is still making efforts to find a lasting solution to the virus.

Last week, the government received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin presented the samples to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire during a visit to the Ministry in Abuja on Friday.

The Russian Ambassador also handed over to the Minister, an aide-memoire which gives details about the vaccine to help the Nigerian Government conduct further research on it.

“We are exploring all knowledge in terms of therapeutics and vaccines,” the Ministry quoted Ehanire as saying.

“We are expressing our interest in the COVID-19 vaccine so that we will have the opportunity to work elaborately.”

He explained that the country has been taking part in a series of knowledge exchange and contact with several research bodies and nations in a bid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

