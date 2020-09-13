Nigeria Records 79 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In Months

Nigeria has recorded 79 new cases of the Coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Sunday, making it the lowest figure in several months.

Of the new cases, 30 were recorded in Lagos, 17 in Kaduna, seven in Ogun, five in Anambra, four in Kano, three in Katsina, the FCT and Akwa Ibom, two in Oyo and Rivers and one each in Delta, Plateau and Ondo.

The new cases now bring the number of confirmed infections in the country to 56,256.

44,152 have recovered and been discharged from isolation centers, while 1,082 have died.

There are now more than 870,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the continent, with South Africa still holding the higest number with over 450,000 cases, followed by Egypt with over 90,000 cases and then Nigeria.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis around the world.

– Israel locks down again –

Israel announces a three-week nationwide in a bid to quell soaring coronavirus cases, which have passed 4,000 new cases a day.

The lockdown is to begin at 1100 GMT Friday, just hours before the start of the Jewish New Year and the High Holidays.

– 7,000 new French cases –

France records 7,138 cases over 24 hours, the authorities announce, a day after their daily total passed 10,000.

But Sunday’s figures are generally lower because of a delay in processing the figures over the weekend.

– Key vaccine trial resumes –

Pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University say they have resumed a vaccine trial after getting the all-clear from British regulators, following a pause announced Wednesday that was caused by a UK volunteer falling ill.

– More than 921,000 dead –

The pandemic has killed more than 921,000 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to an AFP count at 1900 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

More than 28.8 million cases have been confirmed.

The United States has the most deaths with 193,705, followed by Brazil with 131,210, India with 78,586 and Mexico with 70,604.

– Anti-lockdown demo arrests –

Authorities in Australian city Melbourne arrest more than 70 people for flouting stay-at-home orders to protest against lockdown restrictions, with some demonstrators clashing with riot police.

About 250 people attend the illegal protest — the second in as many days in Melbourne — promoted by coronavirus conspiracy groups on social media.

– Second wave signs in Austria –

Austria is experiencing the start of a second wave of infections, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says, as cases spike upwards in line with other EU countries.

From Friday to Saturday, the Alpine nation of nearly nine million people reported 869 new cases — more than half in Vienna.

Kurz warns that the mark of 1,000 cases per day will soon be reached.

– Lebanon peacekeepers infected –

Ninety UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon test positive for the novel coronavirus, says a spokesman for the UNIFIL force.

Of the 90, 88 belong to the same contingent, says the spokesman, without specifying their nationalities.

– Easing in South Korea –

South Korea will temporarily ease virus curbs in the greater Seoul area after a decline in cases.

Authorities had tightened social distancing measures last month following a spike in cases but these will be eased in the metropolitan area starting Monday for two weeks.

– Olympic boxing team hit –

The German Boxing Federation reports that a “large part” of its 25-strong Tokyo Olympic Games team has contracted the virus while training in the Austrian Alps, even if everyone is doing well so far.

The group, made up of 18 boxers and seven other staff members, must now stay in quarantine at the training camp in Laengenfeld in Tirol.

– No glam NY Fashion Week –

New York Fashion Week opens with almost no live audiences and very few major names, but with the goal of helping US designers survive the crisis.

Regular heavy-hitters Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren will not be attending the event, which will last only three days.