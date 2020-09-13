Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Arrive Venue Of Governorship Debate

Governor Godwin Obaseki candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his main challenger in the September 19 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have arrived at the venue of the governorship debate in Edo State.

With less than a week to the Edo State Governorship election and candidates have been pitching their manifestos to voters.

On Friday, five of the candidates participated in a debate organised by Channels Television, making a variety of promises if elected.

Today, the incumbent governor and his main opponent will be giving the Edo people reasons why they should be voted in come September 19.

Both candidates, Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu, contested in the 2016 version of the election with the former coming out tops.

In what is widely considered as a rematch, the circumstances couldn’t have been more different from 2016. Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu have switched political allegiances, with the former moving from the APC to the PDP after Ize-Iyamu switched sides. Also, former Edo Governor and APC Chieftain, Adams Oshiomhole, who backed Obaseki in 2016, has been campaigning for Ize-Iyamu.

Both candidates have toured the state in a campaign season sometimes marred by violence and hateful rhetoric.