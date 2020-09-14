 INEC Boss, IGP Meet Stakeholders Ahead Of Edo Governorship Poll    

With the Edo State governorship election barely five days away, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Nigeria Police held a meeting with stakeholders in Benin City.

The meeting is part of preparations towards the smooth conduct of the exercise on September 19, said to be the first of its kind in the nation’s COVID-19 era.

Channels Television’s Political Correspondent, Seun Okinbaloye reports that the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu were in attendance.

Also, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu were also present.

On his part, the INEC boss said the commission has met 12 of the necessary steps for the smooth conduct of the election.

He assured the electorates and the public that sensitive materials would be deployed as scheduled, adding that card readers will be used during the election while the face recognition feature of the ZPad will not be utilised for this election.

Professor Yakubu asked political parties and their supporters to maintain peace for the conduct of the exercise to be peaceful.

In his remark, IGP Adamu revealed that the Nigeria Police Force has identified flashpoint for violence in the state and are under watch.

The police chief, however, advised the public to follow the guidelines for a peaceful election.