Kanayo O Kanayo Now A Lawyer

Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo has shared on social media that he is now a lawyer.

He officially became a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria called to the Nigerian Bar on 15 September 2020.

The 58-year-old actor said he always wanted to go back to school to get a law degree and he has done it. Kanayo donned a courtroom wig and robe in a photo on Instagram with a caption that said, “To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria)”.

After getting his first degree in the early 1990s, the actor who always wanted to go back for a law degree has finally done so and he has been called to bar.

In his post, he encouraged his followers to work for their goals, no matter how old they are. He said, “Don’t you ever give up on anything you want to become” I have always wanted to study law since my first degree in the early 1990s.

The “Living in Bondage” actor shocked everyone five years ago when he enrolled for a Law degree at the University of Abuja. He graduated in 2018 and went to the Nigerian Law School where he passed the examinations in July 2020.