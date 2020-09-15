Nigeria Records 90 New Cases Of COVID-19, Five More Deaths

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

In a late-night tweet, the health agency also confirmed the country reported five new deaths as a result of the virus, within the last 24 hours.

The new figures put the country’s total caseload at 56,478, with 44,430 cases discharged and 1,088 deaths.

According to the NCDC, the 90 new cases were reported from eight states, with Lagos (33) leading the pack.

Other states with new cases include Plateau (27), Kaduna (17), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Anambra (1), Ekiti (1), and Nasarawa (1).

90 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-33

Plateau-27

Kaduna-17

Ogun-6

FCT-4

Anambra-1

Ekiti-1

Nasarawa-1 56,478 confirmed

44,430 discharged

1,088 deaths pic.twitter.com/9C8SVatXVX — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 15, 2020

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 929,391 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 29,329,390 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 19,536,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,433 new deaths and 269,352 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,054 new deaths, followed by United States with 410 and Brazil with 381.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 194,545 deaths from 6,555,243 cases. At least 2,474,570 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 132,006 deaths from 4,345,610 cases, India with 80,776 deaths from 4,930,236 cases, Mexico with 71,049 deaths from 671,716 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,637 deaths from 371,125 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 93 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain 64, Bolivia 63, and Chile 63.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,202 cases (8 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,426 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has recorded 312,071 deaths from 8,330,243 cases, Europe 222,016 deaths from 4,560,434 infections, with the United States and Canada 203,756 deaths from 6,692,491 cases.

In Asia, there have been 117,436 deaths from 6,648,236 cases, in the Middle East 40,443 deaths from 1,705,035 cases, and in Africa 32,793 deaths from 1,362,280 cases. In Oceania there have been 876 deaths from 30,671 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.