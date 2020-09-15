Nigeria’s Democracy On ‘Keg Of Gunpowder’, Uche Secondus Alerts International Community

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, says Nigeria’s democracy is sitting on a keg of gunpowder over what he describes as the rigging of elections in the country.

Secondus said this on Tuesday during a PDP mega rally which held in Benin City, just four days to the Edo State governorship election where Governor Godwin Obaseki is seeking re-election under the party’s platform.

The PDP Chairman who was visibly angry explained that the United States government in its efforts to discourage people from participating in rigging had imposed restrictions on some politicians.

He also called on the European Union, as well as the United Kingdom, to follow the US example to avoid the possibility of rigging the polls in the country.

“Nigeria’s democracy is on the keg of gunpowder because of rigging. Rigging must stop here in Edo. If not, it will be difficult to carry on with elections in Nigeria. Rigging must stop,” he stressed.

Speaking further, Secondus led other top party officials, PDP governors and supporters to declare prayer points against those who he said were plotting to rig the election in the state.

“All those who are planning to rig this election, Holy Ghost Fire,” he said, with the crowd responding “pursue them.”

He said Governor Obaseki had performed creditably well since assuming office in 2016, adding that he has done all the works needed to be carried out.

Reacting to a call made by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu to vote Obaseki out of office, Secondus said: “Edo no be Lagos.”

Although the PDP chairman did not mention Tinubu’s name directly he, however, called on the people to “punish that leader by voting for Obaseki that day. Punish APC and punish Oshiomhole on that day.”