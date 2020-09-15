Ortom Loses Two Aides Within One Week

Governor Samuel Ortom on Tuesday announced and expressed sadness over the demise of two of his aides.

They include his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Jerome Torshimbe, and his Personal Assistant on Special Duties, Mr Famous Adejo.

Governor Ortom who spoke while addressing journalists on Tuesday at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi described the late Torshimbe as an experienced and competent administrator who had added immense value to the government.

He said he knew him three decades ago when they were council chairmen from 1990 to 1993 and had worked closely since then.

He noted that the late Torshimbe was very supportive to many including widows and orphans, and he was a generous politician who loved to share with the needy.

Speaking concerning his late personal assistant, Famous Adejo the Governor said the young man was a hardworking individual who defied all odds to acquire higher education up to Master’s level and was studying for his doctorate degree when death snatched him away.

He announced his decision to train Adejo’s only son who just completed secondary education up to the university level.

The Governor described the two deaths as very painful and prayed God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses and the deceased aides eternal rest.