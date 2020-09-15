Police Rescue Three Kidnapped Road Safety Officials

Three of the abducted Federal Road Safety (FRSC) officials who were kidnapped on Monday in Nasarawa State have been rescued by security personnel.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe disclosed this to the Channels Television in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

The police boss said the rescue efforts were carried out in collaboration with the military. Intensified efforts are also in place to rescue the remaining seven officials still in captivity.

“The police in tandem with the military personnel pursued the bandits. There was a lot of exchange of fire, because of this, some of the bandits ran in different directions.

“Three of the personal have been rescued. They are with the police so we are now on an operation to rescue the rest of the seven personnel,” Longe said.

He urged members of the public with vital information that can assist in rescuing the abductees not to hesitate in helping the police.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has commiserated with the FRSC over the demise of two of their officers.

The two officers were killed on Monday following an attack at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege between Adoka in the state.

The governor extended his condolence during a security council meeting at the council chambers of the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

Sule charged security personnel in the state to sustain the tempo of the recently recorded successes in the fight against insecurity in the state and the North Central region.

The meeting with the governor had all the state security heads, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders in attendance.