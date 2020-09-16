Benue Govt Cancel 3rd Term, Sets Sept 21st As Resumption Date

The Benue state government has canceled the third term for primary and secondary school’s curriculum for the 2019/2020 academic session, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, directing schools to compute first and seconds term results for promotion of students to the next class.

Commissioner for education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalist in Makurdi, warning administrators of both public and private schools, against charging parents for third term fees for non-exit classes of JSS 1 and 2, SS 1 and two respectively.

Full academic activities for the 2020/2021 session is to commence on September 21, 2020, with instructions to divide each class for morning and evening sessions to create enough room for social distancing among students with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.