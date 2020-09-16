Buhari Unveils ‘Nigeria At 60’ Logo

As Nigeria approaches the Diamond Jubilee, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday unveiled the logo which will be used in the celebration of the anniversary.

The unveiling took place during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

It was witnessed by Federal Ministers and the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ministers at the meeting include the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, among others.

The Federal Government had earlier in September called on Nigerians to submit creative ideas that can brand the anniversary which is themed “Together at 60”.

Nigeria’s Independence is usually celebrated annually on October 1.

President Muhammadu Buhari delivered a speech after the unveiling. Read the full speech below:

SPEECH BY PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI

Today we stand on the threshold of history as we formally begin a series of activities commemorating Nigeria’s Diamond Anniversary. The task history has saddled me with today is to proclaim a theme that will keep us united, help us forge ahead, and unveil a logo that will form the critical pillars, which are eleven months modest commemoration activities will rest on.

Celebrating 60 years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, but the global COVID-19 Pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act differently, has also forced on us the imperative of a low-keyed celebration. Operating within the limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an internet challenge for Nigerians to make a choice from a set of four pre-selected logos that will appropriately define the theme.

Of these four options, Nigerians from all walks of life participated in making a choice and I’m happy to let you know that the logo I will be unveiling is a product of choice from the Nigerian people.

I’m informed that the selected option depicts our togetherness; a country of over 200 million people, whose natural talents, grits, and passion glitter like the precious diamond we are. This to me is a sufficient appreciation to our most precious assets; our people. Everywhere you go, Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, business, Innovation, music, movie, entertainment, and culture.

Furthermore, I’m also made aware that the neatly encrusted diamond on the Nigerian map symbolises our age of treasure, the worth of the Nigerian people, who are sparkle to the admiration of the world.

In the same vein, the fair green and the dark green colours should respectively remind us of our warmth, welcoming spirit, and love, as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land.

All these properties made us, unarguably, the most prosperous black nation in the world and Africa’s largest economy. It is therefore with a deep feeling of national pride and I hereby announce to you that “Together shall we be” shall the theme of our nation’s 60th-anniversary celebration.

Our founding fathers, in spite of differences in faith, tribe, and tongue, came together to fight for Nigeria’s independence. This shall be a befitting tribute to the struggle of our heroes past.

It is to the glory of God and in celebration of the attainment of the diamond age of 60 by our great nation that I hereby unveil the preferred anniversary logo for this momentous occasion in our national history.

At this juncture, let me thank members of the inter-ministerial committee on Nigeria’s 60th-anniversary celebration for the work they have done so far and remind them that this is just the beginning. As we celebrate this anniversary, this government will work towards greater inclusiveness and look forward to the participation of all Nigerians.