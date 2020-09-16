Kanye West Disses Record Labels, ‘Thrashes’ Grammy Award In Latest Controversy

Kanye West has shared a video of himself urinating on a Grammy Award, adding a bizarre twist to his ‘battle’ against labels Universal and Sony over music rights and ownership.

The rapper, 43, shared the clip on Twitter which showed the object of many musicians’ aspirations getting placed in a toilet bowl.

‘Trust me… I WON’T STOP,’ West captioned the clip, which referred to his current bid to gain ownership of his masters – otherwise known as the copyright to his original songs.

The post, part of a barrage of over a hundred tweets from the rapper, record producer, and fashion designer, set off a twitter storm with the rapper trending for controversial reasons once again.

Over the course of his latest Twitter rant, he violated the micro-blogging site’s terms of use by sharing the personal contact details of a magazine editor he called ‘a white supremacist’.

‘If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist… this is the editor of Forbes,’ West wrote above the phone number of the publication’s editor Randall Lane.

Twitter hid the tweet some 30 minutes later before it was eventually deleted.

West has repeatedly hit out at the magazine in the past for failing to label him as a ‘billionaire’.

In another tweet, the “Gold Digger” hitmaker joked that his wife, Kim Kardashian, is his lawyer.

Kardashian-West last year revealed that she was starting a four-year law apprenticeship, however, the reality star has not yet commented on her husband’s latest antics.

Kardashian is taking 24 hours off Facebook and Instagram to protest the spread of ‘hate, propaganda, and misinformation’ on social networks.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

HI GUYS … TRUST ME WE WILL NOT STOP … HITBOY FIRST TO STAND UP … I DIDN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCÉ … I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE WAS SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN’T KNOW BUT I KNEW JAY AND BEYONCÉ AND HIT-BOY … JUST FOR CLARITY — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye had made a name for himself as a top record producer in the early 2000s before getting global fame with his critically acclaimed debut album ‘The College Dropout”.

He has won 21 Grammys for his efforts making one of the top Grammy award-winners of all time.