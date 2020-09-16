Ondo PDP Accuse APC Of Attacking Party’s Campaign Team

As the political campaign rallies towards the October ten 2020 governorship election commence in Ondo State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) of attacking the campaign team of its governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede in Oba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

A press statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital by the Head of Media, Research, Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Samuel Fasua partly reads:

“No fewer than five persons sustained varying degrees of injuries Today, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, when, quite unexpectedly, the convoy of Ondo State governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stormed Oba-Akoko in Akoko South-West and started attacking the campaign team of Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, the PDP governorship flagbearer.

“As at now, no fewer than three vehicles in the convoy of Jegede have been badly damaged, while Jegede himself is being held hostage inside the palace of the monarch of Oba-the Oloba, by gun-totting hoodlums suspected to be agents of the governor.

“Curiously, Akeredolu was sighted inside the convoy while the attacks lasted, while police operatives in the location simply vacillated and looked on in the face of the orgies of madness.”

Fasua in the statement laments that the continued attacks of APC thugs on PDP supporters in the state in recent times are threatening the peace of the state.

The statement appeals to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to intervene before the situation gets out of hand.

“We earnestly call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police to urgently wade in, to save the lives of members of the public who are being prevented by the powers-that-be in Ondo State from belonging to political parties of their choice.” the statement ended.