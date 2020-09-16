Advertisement

UK PM Says He Has ‘Every Hope’ Of Avoiding No-Deal With EU

Channels Television  
Updated September 16, 2020
PM Johnson Says UK Anti-Racism Protests 'Hijacked By Extremists'
In this file photo taken on April 12, 2020 A handout image released by 10 Downing Street, shows Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he delivers a television address after returning to 10 Downing Street after being discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital, in central London on April 12, 2020. Pippa FOWLES / 10 Downing Street / AFP.

 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he had full confidence that Britain and the EU will avoid a cliff-edge “no deal” at the end of this year, but refused to back down on controversial new legislation.

“It’s not what this country wants (no deal) and it’s not what our EU friends and partners want from us. Therefore I have every hope and expectation that that will not be the outcome,” he told MPs.

However, Johnson said the European Union had “signally failed” to rule out a possible “blockade” between Britain and Northern Ireland if there is no deal, once a post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

“It’s always possible that I’m mistaken and perhaps they will prove my suspicions wrong” in ongoing talks, he said. But otherwise, the unilateral new bill to regulate the UK’s internal market was needed as an insurance policy.

“I prefer to have protections that guarantee the integrity of this country and protect against the potential rupture of the United Kingdom,” Johnson said.

A “no deal” outcome would see tariffs imposed by both sides, and on Britain’s side, they “would be quite formidable for some of their products”, he added.

AFP



More on World News

Trump Posts Faked Video Of Biden Playing Anti-Police Song

French Court Says Transgender Woman Cannot Be Child’s ‘Mother’

Iran Says UAE, Bahrain Will Bear ‘Consequences’ Of Israel Deals

FIFA Estimates COVID-19 Will Cost Global Football $11 Billion

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV