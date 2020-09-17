Girl-Child Education Is Key To Our National Development, Says Sanusi

Former Central Bank Governor, Lamido Sanusi has stated his belief that educating the girl-child is crucial to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Mr Sanusi who stated this on Wednesday during the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) challenge for local community teachers in the country, explained that the project will provide opportunities to improve access to quality and gender-responsive education for women and girls in crisis, conflict, and fragile situations.

He revealed that the project is in partnership with a Canada-based social enterprise, 1 Million Teachers (1MT) who will provide equitable and high impact initiatives that can enhance learning opportunities for the less privileged in the society.

READ ALSO: FG Launches Central Database For Recovered Stolen Assets

“Education holds the key to our development. We must continue to give priority attention to the sector because it is the bedrock of any development.

“We are part of wider society, our happiness, our success, and prosperity will come to nothing if we do not ensure that the vast majority amongst us share in that prosperity and success. I have the strong belief that educating the girl child will improve nutrition, reduce infant mortality, poverty, and provide a better life for the deprived in our society.”

He added that the project which will also be funded through an endowment fund, “aims to inspire and catalyse innovative community development activities that support the achievement of the SDGs, particularly quality education and gender equality.”

Mr Sanusi who is the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University said that community teachers who have ideas on how education can be delivered qualitatively and equitably to grassroots communities can apply for the challenge.

He stated that “successful applicants will receive 10 grants of $500 each across Sub-Saharan African countries annually.”

Participating teachers will have the learning opportunities in Design thinking, Stakeholder engagement, Project management.

In addition to this, one on one access to specialist advisors from Queen’s University Faculty of Education (Canada) and a dedicated mentor for each program.

Application to enter into the programme will kick off on the 1st October and close on October 31, 2020, and the eventual Winners/Awardees will be announced on December 15, 2020,” he stated.