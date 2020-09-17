Advertisement

Nigeria Records 126 New COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated September 17, 2020
A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

 

Nigeria has recorded 126  new cases of the Coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease  Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday via its official Twitter handle

Of the new case 37 were recorded in Abuja, 27 in Lagos 16 in Plateau, 9 in Kaduna, 7 in Abia, while Gombe and Ondo states recorded  six cases each.

Imo state recorded 5 new cases, Delta, Ekiti, Kwara recorded 2 cases each, while  Bauchi, , Katsina, Kano and Yobe Katsina, had one case each.

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,7233,27315,245205
FCT5,4885224,89274
Oyo3,2231,0822,10239
Plateau3,1589692,15831
Edo2,610782,427105
Kaduna2,305902,18233
Rivers2,208292,12059
Delta1,7931061,63849
Ogun1,755221,70528
Kano1,733261,65354
Ondo1,590651,49035
Enugu1,2321231,08821
Ebonyi1,034799730
Kwara1,0047790225
Katsina84436345724
Abia835357928
Osun8051777117
Gombe7797567925
Borno741270336
Bauchi6811165614
Imo55132321612
Benue467574019
Nasarawa44713729812
Bayelsa393237021
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti305332675
Akwa Ibom286272518
Niger2441621612
Anambra2322918419
Adamawa2301919615
Sokoto159014217
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River830749
Zamfara780735
Yobe736598
Kogi5032


More on Coronavirus

