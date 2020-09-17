Ondo 2020: Akeredolu Campaign Organisation Condemns Oba-Akoko Attack

The campaign organisation of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has condemned the attack on its campaign train by some hoodlums.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of Akereredolu/Ayedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Richard the governor’s campaign train was attacked during its campaign at Oba-Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

“Hoodlums of the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), attacked the campaign convoy of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), at Oba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.

“The Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu, and the campaign train of the APC were on their way to Ikare-Akoko, in continuation of the local government rally when the thugs struck and attacked the convoy.

READ ALSO: Ondo PDP Accuse APC Of Attacking Party’s Campaign Team

“The hoodlums set ablaze the branded campaign vehicle donated to the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation by Ambassador Sola Iji,” the statement read in part.

Olabode said the driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and he is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

He noted that the attack is condemnable and capable of truncating the forthcoming governorship election.

The Spokesperson called on security agencies in the state to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

The PDP governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede had earlier addressed a news conference in Akure, the state capital on Wednesday that some thugs attacked his campaign train, shooting indiscriminately and destroying 15 vehicles and injuring five persons.