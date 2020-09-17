Police Foil Kidnap Attempt On Bayelsa Doctor, Arrest Five Suspects

The police authorities in Bayelsa State have foiled the kidnap of a medical doctor working at the General Hospital in Odi, Kolokuma/ Opukuma Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued by police public relations officer, Asinim Butswat, the state command arrested five suspects in connection with the incident.

“Credible intelligence revealed that some suspected kidnappers conspired among themselves, went to the Quarters of the Doctor at General hospital Odi, on 10 September 2020, to kidnap him but met his absence,” the statement partly read.

Butswat said the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, ordered the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to track down the perpetrators of the crime.

The suspects apprehended were Sunny Ubaka, Inerepamo Ikati, Pereowei John, Osamedike Daniel, Sambo Olawei have their age brackets between 21 and 26 years.

According to the police spokesman, they all confessed to the crime, adding that investigation is ongoing.

Butswat also asked residents of the state to avail the police of timely information to reduce the level of criminality in the state.