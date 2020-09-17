Soku Oil Wells: Bayelsa Govt Drags FG, Akwa Ibom To Supreme Court

Bayelsa State government has approached the Supreme Court asking for an order stopping the Federal Government over the payment of monthly statutory allocation from Soku oil wells to Rivers State.

In a suit filed in Abuja, the Bayelsa State Government is invoking the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, which enables a state government to sue the Federal Government directly at the apex court.

The suit is predicated on a December 2019 judgement of a Federal High Court, ceding the Soku fields to Rivers State.

A Federal High Court had earlier in December 2019 ruled that Rivers State owns the disputed Soku oil wells located in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court had declared that after examining all the documents from relevant Government agencies and facts before the court, the Soku Oil Wells/fields belong to Rivers State.

Bayelsa State in its suit against the Federal Government, however, claims that it stands to lose billions of naira accruable to it if the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) complies with the judgement and pays the allocation to Rivers State.

Bayelsa State is also seeking an interlocutory injunction against Akwa Ibom state asking the Supreme Court to stop the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission from withholding its statutory allocation or deducting it in favour of Akwa Ibom State.

No date has yet been fixed for the hearing.