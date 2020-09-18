Advertisement

Bayern Munich Thrash Schalke 8-0 In Historic Bundesliga Start

Updated September 18, 2020
Bayern Munich midfielder Serge Gnabry celebrates (C) after scoring with teammates Lucas Hernandez (L) and Leroy Sane during the match against Schalke 04 in Munich on September 18, 2020.  CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP

 

Serge Gnabry hit a hat-trick as holders Bayern Munich romped to a record 8-0 rout of Schalke on Friday in the opening game of the 2020/21 Bundesliga season behind closed doors.

The result is the highest win for an opening game of a new Bundesliga season.

Germany winger Leroy Sane scored on his Bayern debut while Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowksi also netted for the all-conquering European champions.

England junior international Jamal Musiala, 17, became Bayern’s youngest goal-scorer in the Bundesliga when he came on to grab their eighth.



