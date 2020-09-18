Bruno Fernandez Wins Manchester United Player Of The Year In Debut Season

Portuguese star Bruno Fernandez has been voted as Manchester United Player of the Year for 2019/2020 in a debut season that saw him scoring and seven goals and bagging eight assists.

“Thousands of fans voted in our Official App to determine the victor, and they decided in favour of the Portuguese playmaker, who just edged out Anthony Martial, with Marcus Rashford finishing in third place,” the Premier League club said on Friday while announcing the midfielder as the winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player prize.

“Bruno succeeds Luke Shaw as the trophy’s holder and is the first player in club history to seize it after just half a season in the red shirt.”

Despite playing 22 times for the Red Devils since joining them from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, Fernandez got 35.5 per cent of the votes from fans, pipping Martial who scored 34 per cent, to the award.

England forward, Marcus Rashford earned 10.4 per cent of the nominations to finish third while Mason Greenwood finished fourth in the poll with 8.3 per cent of votes.

“Next was Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who obtained 3.8 per cent, and Harry Maguire finished sixth with 2.4 per cent,” United explained.

A Good Feeling

The Portuguese star who has been in dazzling form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side scooped the club’s Player of the Month gong in February, March, June and August.

“Of course you want to win some trophies for the team, for the club and for the fans. But, obviously, I’m happy with the individual trophies,” the player said, admitting that it “you feel good” when a footballer win prizes.

“I want to add this to so many trophies for the club and for the fans because I think they deserve [it].”