Edo Poll: Meet The Candidates Vying For The Governorship Seat

All is set for the Edo state Governorship election, despite a pandemic that threatened to ground activities across the world. But who will carry the day? Here is a list of the 14 candidates vying for the state’s top leadership position.

Edemakhiota Godwin Osaimiamia

Party: Action Alliance

The AA candidate, Edemakhiota Godwin Osaimiamia is a 35-year-old man who holds a Senior School Certificate.

He is also the youngest of all the 14 candidates battling to be the Governor of Edo State for the next four years.

Mabel Akomu Oboh

Party: African Democratic Congress (ADC) Aspirant

The ADC female candidate, is a 56-year-old TV Presenter and Movie Producer who possesses a Diploma.

She attended the Buckinghamshire new University in England.

Mabel has worked as a Broadcaster with the Federal Government-owned television station, NTA.

Currently, she also runs a Non-Governmental Organization named Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Stars (MOCSOS).

Mabel is the second female candidate that will be jostling for the governorship race.

Ibio Emmanuel

Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Age: 36

Obio Emmanuel who is the youngest candidate for the Edo State Governorship election holds the West School Certificate.

The 36-year-old business/ financial analyst says he has worked in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Office under the present Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Emmanuel’s was born in Okomu-Udo, Ovia South-West.

Areloegbe Amos Osalumese

Party: Action Peoples Party (APP)

Age: 52

Born in Ughelli, Delta State, the APP flag bearer, studied at the Ambrose Alli University where he bagged a BSc in Accounting.

Areloegbe is re-contesting after a failed attempt at winning the governorship poll in 2016.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Party: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Age: 58

The legal practitioner and graduate of the University of Benin, Benin City, hails from Iguododo in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

During the 2016 governorship election in Edo State, Ize-Iyamu was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He had also worked as the Director General of Adams Oshiomhole’s 2nd term Campaign Organisation and was the Coordinator of the Goodluck/Sambo Campaign Organisation.

Lucky Idehen

Party: All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Age: 40

Lucky, an agriculturist, studied Public Administration from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State and hails from Uhunmwonde Local Government, is one of the candidates looking to defy the odds and secure a seat at Osadebay Avenue.

Igbineweka Osamuede

Party: Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM)

Age: 42 years

Igbineweka was born at Benin City in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area and is a graduate of the Ambrose Alli University, according to his Form 1 on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website.

The businessman is promising to revamp Edo State’s economy and create jobs for the teeming masses.

Osifo Uhun-Ekpenma Isaiah

Party: Labour Party (LP)

Age: 60

Osifo is a lecturer and is also into farming. The PhD holder attended the University of Benin and is a part-time lecturer at the Benson Igbinedion University, also in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Ozono Stevie

Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM) Candidate

The candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) is 53-year-old Ozono Stevie Nash, an IT Professional.

Having attended the South Bank University in London, Stevie owns a UK based record label and music publishing company.

Ozone who had his Higher Education in Business and Finance in 1999 and graduated with BSc Hons in Business Information Technology in 2002.

Considering his wealth of financial and management experience, the NRM candidate hopes to better the economic and financial status of the state if elected as the state governor.

Agol Ebun Tracy

Party: New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Age: 48

She is the only female contestant in the election and is aiming to become the first woman to serve as the Governor of the South-South State.

Agol is a trader by profession and believes her experience in business will help in the transformation of the State if elected on September 19th. She is also promising to be financially prudent if given the chance to lead.

Obaseki Godwin Nogheghase

Party: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Age: 61 years

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and incumbent governor is 63-year-old Obaseki Godwin Nogheghase of Edo state.

Obaseki, who was elected in 2016 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, decamped to the PDP after he was disqualified from the party’s primary election.

He had his early education in St. Matthews Anglican Primary School Benin City and Eghosa Anglican Grammar School, Benin City, before proceeding to the University of Ibadan where he bagged a BA in Classics.

Obaseki moved to Columbia University and Pace University in New York to obtain MBA in Finance and International Business.

The governor is also a Fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers, Nigeria, and an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Chief Executive Program and was nominated a Global Leader for Tomorrow (GLT) by the World Economic Forum in 2001.

Obayangbon Felix Izekor

Party: Social Democratic Party (SDP) Candidate

Age: 65

SDP Candidate, Obayangbon Felix Izekor is a 65-year-old farmer who possesses a Senior School Certificate.

Obayangbon who was born in Igudnazuwa Ovia SouthWest Local Government Area believes in the progress of the good people of the state.

While jostling with the other 13 candidates for the state’s top job, the SDP candidate might be looking to bask on the popularity of the party and support from farmers in the state.

Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Age: 52

Osagionare Jones is the YPP candidate in the Edo State governorship election. The 52-year-old hopeful is a clergyman who possesses the West Africa Senior School Certificate.

The YPP candidate claims to have spent 17 years of his life conducting trainings and educating the youths on positive character and mentality through his NGO, Network on the Reduction of Violence in Nigeria (NEREVIN).

Osagionare promises to do more in the area of reduction of violence in the state if he eventually succeeds at the Edo state Governorship elections scheduled to hold tomorrow.

Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena

Party: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Age: 39

The ZLP candidate, Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena is one of the youngest candidates that will be contesting at the Edo State governorship election.

The 39-year-old politician is a public servant and currently holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Benin where he studied Accounting.

With the wealth of experience he gained as a public servant and an accounting graduate, the ZLP flag bearer promises to turn around the state’s economic fortunes to the benefits of the people.