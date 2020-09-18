Advertisement

Liverpool Sign Bayern Munich’s Thiago For $26 Million

Channels Television  
Updated September 18, 2020
In this file photo taken on October 14, 2017 Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara celebrates after scoring the 3-0 during the German First division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg in Munich, southern Germany. Liverpool announced the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on Friday, September 18. Christof STACHE / AFP
Liverpool signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £20 million ($26 million) on Friday.

Thiago agreed a “long-term contract” with the Premier League champions after deciding to end his seven-year stay with Bayern.

The 29-year-old moves to Anfield after helping Bayern win the Bundesliga, the German Cup and Champions League last season.

“I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here,” Thiago told Liverpool’s website.

 

 

AFP



